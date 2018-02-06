Potters hold Blackhawks to a draw, Fort Road trounces John Hughes

Potters Tigers held front runners PIC Liberta Blackhawks to a nil-all draw last Friday in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division one league in Potters. Both teams had a number of chances but could not execute and find that winning goal. Despite gaining just one point from the encounter, the Blackhawks still hold a three-point lead over second place, FC Aston Villa.

Potters still remain in the 9th spot on the 12-team standings with 16 points. Fort Road FC bounced back from their previous loss to trounce Island Original John Hughes, 4-0 in John Hughes. Youngster, Omar Samuel recorded a hattrick for Fort Road scoring in the 33rd, 53rd and 73rd minute. Teammate, Alren Lewis buried the dagger in the hearts of John Hughes fans as he found the back of the net in the 76th minute. This victory pushes Fort Road to third place with 26 points while John Hughes remain in the 10th spot with 11 points.

Hill Top FC also found themselves in the winner’s circle as they trumped Ace Trucking and Heavy-duty Equipment Glanvilles FC, 3- 1. Sydney Samuel was just a goal shy of recording a hattrick as he scored twice for the victors in the 6th and 22nd minute. Javier Richards scored the final goal for Hill Top in the 79th minute. Ronata Archibald was the lone goal scorer for Glanvilles.

Hill Top leaped to 5th place after their latest win with 22 points while Glanvilles remain in the 11th spot with 9 points. In the other match that day, newly promoted Willikies FC edged out Freemans Village Scorpions, 1-0 with Ordel Samuel executing from a penalty kick. Willikies moved to 4th place with 24 points while the Scorpions remain in the relegation zone as they sit at the bottom of the table with 5 points.