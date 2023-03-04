Potholes and patch-ups under the spotlight: Ministers make walk-through inspection of St John’s ahead of upgrades

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Ministers Maria Browne and Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez undertook an inspection of St John’s yesterday, guided by Patrick Burnette, President of the St John’s Taxi Association, to determine the extent of repairs needed in and around the city.

After traversing multiple roads, newly-appointed Minister of Public Works, Maria Browne, noted that the condition of many areas are in dire need of repair and upgrades.

The officials saw a number of manholes that had rusted to the point of disrepair, or had been covered with bits of wood that were rotting, posing a danger to locals and visitors alike.

Browne expressed her intention to begin considerable work to ensure that these hazards are repaired and brought up to code, along with ensuring that they are aesthetically pleasing.

The walk-through was undertaken by government ministers Charles Fernandez and Maria Browne, along with Senator Clement Antonio and President of the St John’s Taxi Association Patrick Burnette (Photos by Samantha Simon)

Minister Fernandez said he was happy to be able to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Works and delighted with the new energy coming from the Ministry.

Furthermore, he looked forward to the potential upgrades that could be made to St John’s over the coming months, after the government made the matter a priority.

Fernandez said that he hoped that with this focus they can also look into the preservation of colonial buildings that remain in St John’s, thereby keeping much of the historical charm that is unique to the region.

He proposed potentially working with persons who are private owners of such buildings through the form of subsidies as the restoration of such sites cost significantly more than modern buildings.

Fernandez went on to discuss the possibility of flushing the sewage systems throughout town with salt water, rather than the traditional method of using lime and other disinfecting products mixed with water, to reduce the environmental impact.

Browne also spoke to the issue of accessibility for differently-abled persons, with a view to outfitting the city with comprehensive accessibility features.

The Ministers said that they hope that the most urgent repairs can begin immediately with a major overhaul occurring after the end of the winter/spring tourism season.