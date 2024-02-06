Post Millennial Academy pick up first win in Inter Schools Mini Girls Division Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Since debuting in the 2024 Cool and Smooth Inter School Mini Girls Division Basketball, Post Millennial Academy notched up their first victory against Liberta Primary with a 7-4 win.

Katelyn Pasula top-scored with six points for the winners while Marion Roach had four points for the losers. In the other match, Sea View Farm beat JT Ambrose 8-2 as Jenair Pascal scored six points for the winners.

Selena Edwards had two points for JT Ambrose. In the Mini Boys category, Sea View Farm blew away Villa Primary with a 18-3 victory.

Ezekiel Jackson was Sea View Farm’s top scorer with eight points, Keandi Jacobs and Tyrese Lewis had 6 and 4 points respectively while John Caleb had 2 for Villa.