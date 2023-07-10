Possible roadshow in the pipeline for LIAT

- Advertisement -

A possible roadshow to encourage Caribbean governments to invest in LIAT 2020 was spoken of by Information Minister Melford Nicholas, in the post-Cabinet briefing on Friday.

“I believe that the team that is heading the development with Air Peace was also given the responsibility of doing a roadshow in the respective member states of CARICOM, certainly within the OECS as the initiative develops, and to present to them the opportunity that comes with it,” Nicholas stated.

“Whether or not they would have an inclination to buy into the vision of LIAT 2020. What it can be with the support of any international carrier is left to be seen…” he added.

Nicholas mentioned additional information on the airline’s progress.

“I believe through the process we have worked through to date, LIAT 2020 has been registered and the whole question of opening and operating the company accounts etc. All of that is taking place,” he said.

He also acknowledged the ongoing expansion of Caribbean Airlines and its possible impact on LIAT 2020.

“…They are now expanding their reach and modifying their aircraft to be able to serve the northern side of the Caribbean. It’s welcomed, and I believe in that sense that competition is going to help those operators provide the best service for their customers.”

During a meeting held in August 2022, the major shareholder governments of LIAT (1974) Ltd— Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines— agreed to the liquidation of the airline that had been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also agreed to either revamp the airline or create another airline, which led to the emergence of LIAT 2020.

Air Peace, was established in 2014 by Allen Onyema, a Nigerian lawyer and businessman. Currently, it is the largest carrier in West Africa, according to the airline’s inflight magazine.