Port accident victim remains in ICU in need of blood

A 59-year-old employee of a local shipping firm remains in critical condition at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit following a tragic accident at the Deep Water Harbour on Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on Tuesday when Denroy “Waka” Harrigan was reportedly pinned between a truck and a shipping container. According to port officials, the accident took place as the driver of the truck was reversing, unaware of Harrigan, who was in the process of opening the back of the container.

Harrigan was immediately rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre where he underwent surgery the same night for serious orthopaedic injuries. As of the latest update, he remains on a ventilator and is unconscious, receiving necessary medical support to aid his recovery.

In response to the incident, discussions were held Wednesday between the Port Authority and all shipping firms using the port which handles all cargo imported into Antigua. The parties are collaborating to implement new safety measures at the Deep Water Harbour to prevent such accidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Harrigan’s family is urging the public to come forward and donate blood to help him. All blood types are welcomed and can be donated at the hospital in Denroy Harrigan’s name.