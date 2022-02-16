‘Poor and vulnerable families’ to benefit from relief grants

Eligible “poor and vulnerable” families who have suffered additional economic hardship due to the pandemic are set to receive financial help.

The Ministry of Social Transformation will be providing relief grants to its social protection beneficiaries who were re-registered last year with the Social Protection Board.

The amount available depends on each household’s individual situation, a spokeswoman said.

The grants have been made possible through a joint programme of the United Nations Response and Recovery Fund by the governments of the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Republic of Korea, Finland, New Zealand, Croatia, Iceland, Thailand, Slovak Republic, and Cambodia, together with additional financial and technical assistance from UNICEF.

The assistance will be distributed between February 21 and 25 as a one-time payment to cover the essential needs of the beneficiaries for three months.

Beneficiaries are asked to wait for a call from the board advising them when to collect their cheque. Call 562-7515/6 or email [email protected] for more information.