Pompeo deepens US-China row

(bbc.com) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the G7 group of big economies have discussed China’s “intentional disinformation campaign” on the new coronavirus during a virtual meeting.

He says all the leaders were aware of the campaign, which, he says, Beijing continued to engage in so as to deflect attention from what really happened.

The Trump administration has repeatedly alleged that China was and is suppressing information about the coronavirus.

President Trump has called it the “Chinese virus” – angering Beijing and ignoring World Health Organization guidelines.

Mr Pompeo said the world needed transparency and accurate information from China in order to fight the pandemic.

Some Chinese officials have suggested that the virus was brought to China by the US military.

Mr Pompeo dismissed that as “crazy talking”.

He also appeared to dismiss China’s sales of medical supplies to combat the pandemic, saying Beijing was now trying to claim that it was the “white hat” (showing moral leadership)