Head of the Traffic Department, ASP Rodney Ellis has confirmed that a male, thought to be in his 30s, has died following a road accident last night.

The incident took place at about midnight on Friars Hill road near the police training school.

However, the police are withholding the name of the victim while they report the news of his passing to his family. ASP Ellis says the body was identified by a coworker.