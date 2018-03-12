Police Warning

The Police Administration is asking members of the various political parties to desist from destroying or taking down billboards and other paraphernalia of their rival political parties.

According to a police release, “The destruction of billboards and other paraphernalia is a criminal offence of Malicious Damage. This offence carries a fine or imprisonment.”

Noting that the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has received reports of damage to billboards, and paraphernalia of political parties being taken down, the release states that the police will be taking a strong stand against such behaviour and offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.