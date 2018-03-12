Police Warning

The Police Administration is asking members of the various political parties to desist from destroying or taking down billboards and other paraphernalia of their rival political parties.
According to a police release, “The destruction of billboards and other paraphernalia is a criminal offence of Malicious Damage. This offence carries a fine or imprisonment.”
Noting that the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has received reports of damage to billboards, and paraphernalia of political parties being taken down, the release states that the police will be taking a strong stand against such behaviour and offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.186 Safari/537.36