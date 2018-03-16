Police urged to be professional in election period

New Story

A high-ranking member of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda is appealing to fellow officers who would be on duty on election day, not to allow their political preferences or associations to affect their professional duty.

Joseph Hughes, deputy commissioner of police, offered the advice on Thursday night during an appearance on the Patrol Duty programme.

He told police officers that the ethics of their profession must be uppermost in their minds when taking problems and dealing with information or complaints. He added that familiarity with the election laws will enable officers to make decisions with confidence.

The officers were discussing the role of a police officer in a general election and the expectations of an officer.

“The former commission Wright George use to say, police and politics, notice where they part ways…. Police, in general, should be able to behave in a such a way that persons do not think we are partial.

