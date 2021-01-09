Police take part in leadership forum

Officers turned out to Thursday’s event at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre (Photos contributed)

Spread the love













Senior police officers – including Commissioner Atlee Rodney – took part in a leadership forum this week as they prepared to unveil their crime-fighting and security plans.

Commissioner Rodney said the event staged at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre aimed to further develop a comprehensive work plan for at least the next three years.

Heads of various departments used the opportunity to present their strategies and trajectories for 2021.

Deputy Commissioner Albert Wade, Assistant Commissioner Roland Cuffy and Fire Chief Elvis Weaver were among those to make presentations.