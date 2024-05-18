Police stun Five Islands as First Division race takes centre stage

- Advertisement -

Police FC stunned promotion hopefuls Five Islands FC 2-0 while improving their own chances of automatic promotion to the Premier Division on Thursday, when the teams clashed in the anticipated showdown at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Technical Centre.

The lawmen took the lead in minute 18 via a strike from Stephen Hughes as Police went into the interval with a one-nil advantage. Clinton Daniels sealed the crucial win when he struck from close range in the 70th minute. Police, then a man down after Jellon Kirby was sent off in minute 81 for ‘using offensive, insulting and abusive language and or gestures’ to the referee were able to hold on.

The win lifts the lawmen to 39 points and third on the standings, one point adrift of Five Islands with 40 after 18 matches, while Five Islands remain in the second slot after the same number of showings.

Potters Tigers continue to lead the standings with 43 points after 17 outings.