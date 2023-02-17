Police still searching for alleged criminal seven weeks after issuing wanted bulletin  

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A Potters man who has managed to evade the police for seven weeks is scheduled to appear in court in a fortnight.

On December 29 2022, a second wanted bulletin was issued for the immediate arrest of Darius Williams. He is wanted in connection with several serious offences, including escaping lawful custody.

An initial wanted notice was sent out in January 2021 in connection with a break-in at a St John’s store. Williams subsequently handed himself in and was charged. He was later bailed by court.

But late last year, Williams was arrested again in relation to another matter. He managed to escape from police officers and has been on the run since.

It is believed that some time between November 30 and December 1 2020, Williams, who is in his early 20s, broke into a building on Long Street and stole a quantity of alcoholic beverages, two electrical transformers, a water pump, an undisclosed sum of money, and a number of other valuable items.

Pending his arrest, he is scheduled to appear before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on March 2 to answer to the aforementioned crimes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact any police station or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.

The authorities are yet to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of Williams but say that that may be the next step.