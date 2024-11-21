Police shift to recovery effort in search for Donna-Marie Christian

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

The police say they will continue their search for missing 43-year-old Donna-Marie Christian who went missing earlier this month, despite having no new information.

Police Public Relations Officer Frankie Thomas says authorities have exhausted available resources, including drone technology, multiple searches, and partnerships with NGOs, in their efforts to find the missing woman.

Christian was last seen on Monday, November 4, around 3pm.

“It is troubling, a serious cause for concern and a burden to our mind,” he said, perplexed by how someone could simply “vanish”.

Thomas explained that while the police remain in close contact with Christian’s family, their efforts have yet to yield any new information. He acknowledged that, given the time that has passed, their focus has shifted from rescue to recovery, with the hope of bringing “some level of closure” to her loved ones.

“Not knowing the condition or state of mind that she is in, it’s more like a recovery effort,” he said. “We’re still hoping for a miracle, we’re keeping hope alive.”

Despite the grim outlook, Thomas reiterated that the police are committed to continuing the search and pursuing any information that comes their way. “We are obligated to continue our search and seek information.”

Thomas has commended the public for such a large turnout during a search organised by the Concerned Citizens Group. Sadly, that search brought them no closer to finding the missing woman.

Christian’s family members are unable to say exactly how she was dressed at the time she left home. She is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches in height, slim built, with fair complexion.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-0237.