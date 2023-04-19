Police Service Commission fail to show up for settlement talks with former top cop

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The Police Service Commission (PSC) did not show up to discuss settlement with former top cop Wendel Robinson who has accused the group of wrongfully terminating him.

The discussions stem from a lawsuit filed by Robinson who believes he was wrongfully terminated back in 2019.

In April 2018, Robinson was suspended by the PSC amid allegations of misconduct.

A team of investigators later served him with disciplinary charges.

Later that year, a High Court ruling agreed that his suspension was indeed unlawful and ordered that he be reinstated and awarded costs. However, in less than a day, the PSC suspended him for a second time on the basis that he was still facing disciplinary charges. Then, in November 2019, the commission terminated Robinson’s appointment as Commissioner of Police.

Two years later, Justice Ann-Marie Smith also ruled that the appointment of the current Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney, was “unlawful, ultra vires, null and void” but the Court of Appeal overruled that decision in 2022.

Last month, the two parties appeared before Justice Jan Drysdale and were given some time to reach an agreement in the matter.

They were scheduled to report to the judge yesterday about the outcome of the discussion, but Robinson revealed that the PSC did not show up to the Ministry of Legal Affairs on the day they agreed upon.

Justice Drysdale therefore gave them two more months to do so.

They are now scheduled to report back to her on June 13.

That means that the matter could be retried if an agreement is not reached by the next date.

The attorney is also challenging his second suspension in a trial scheduled for May 16.

The PSC is being represented by attorney Dr David Dorsett.