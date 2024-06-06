Police Seized Cash and Cannabis During Search Warrants

- Advertisement -
Five persons have been arrested by the police after a portion of cannabis and a sizeable amount of US and EC Currencies were found on their properties.
On Thursday, June 6, the police executed search warrants on two separate properties at Yorks and seized over one hundred thousand US dollars and over twenty thousand EC dollars, as well as in excess of three pounds of cannabis.
The occupants were taken into custody as police are continuing investigations into the matter.
