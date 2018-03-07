Police Seize Building Materials

The police have seized a number of building materials, suspected to have been stolen from several construction sites on island.
The items were found at the home of Charlesworth Ambrose of Potters, following ongoing investigations into reports of larceny of building materials.
The items include; plywood, paint, cement, bathroom tiles, tile cement and grout, plumbing fixtures, PVC plumbing fittings, electrical fixtures, doors and door hinges. The items are currently on display at the office of the Criminal Investigations Department in St. Johns. The l public is invited to (CID) office to view and hopefully positively identify any of these items.
