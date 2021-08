The Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in knowing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Raheem Thomas of Potter’s.

Raheem was last seen at home between 8am and 8.30 am on Monday 9th August 2021.

He is brown in complexion, about 5 feet 8 inches in height and slimly built.

The Police have made several efforts to locate him but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest Police Station or the Youth Intervention Unit at 562-8417 without delay.