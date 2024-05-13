Police Searches for Suspects in Drive-by Shooting

The police are searching for the suspects believed to be involved in a shooting incident at Grays Farm that left one man nursing a gunshot wound to his back.

It was reported that sometime around 12:10 am on Sunday, 12 May, a 23-year-old man of #2 Armstrong Road was standing on Christian Street when a small dark vehicle drove into the area and two shots were fired.

The said vehicle was spotted speeding away from the scene on Christian Street and Armstrong Road.

The victim received a gunshot wound to his upper back and was transported to the hospital by a family member. His medical condition is said to be stable.

The police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact the Grays Farm Police Station at 462-0481 or call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-Tips (8477).