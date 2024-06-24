Police search for suspects involved in theft of building materials

- Advertisement -

Police are searching for the suspects involved in breaking into homes at Donovan’s Estate over the weekend.

Sometime between last Friday and the early hours of Sunday morning, thieves broke into three separate houses under construction and stole several items, including doors, plumbing and electrical fittings, electrical wires, electrical and garden tools, cement, and other items that were stored on these properties.

They also stole the security cameras that were installed on two of the properties.

Similarly, a house on Parham Main Road was broken around the same time.

The perpetrators reportedly stole several gallons of paint, a television, and a stove, along with several bags of cement.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious person or vehicles in the area to contact the Parham Police Station at 463-2060 or call the Crimestoppers anonymous hotline at 800-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, the police are calling upon contractors and persons in the process of building to be more vigilant.

Where it is possible, try to limit or properly secure building materials that are left on construction sites.

The police are further warning persons involved in purchasing stolen items to desist from this unlawful practice.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activities to the police without delay.