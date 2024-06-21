Police Search for Suspects in Supermarket Robbery

- Advertisement -

The police are searching for two male suspects involved in a supermarket robbery on Bendals road.

It was reported that around 8 pm on Thursday, 20 June, two men with their faces concealed and armed with firearms, entered the supermarket and robbed the owners of an undisclosed amount of money. Shots were fired during the incident; however, no one was injured. The suspects later fled the scene in a southern direction.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious person or have any information surrounding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

The police are further advising business owners to exercise extra caution, especially during the closing hours of their businesses.