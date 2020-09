Spread the love













Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy missing from his Hatton home since around 11.30 this morning.

Ajeante Wong apparently left the house after an argument with his older sister.

A report was made to Gray’s Farm Police Station this evening at around 6pm, police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer.

Police officers attached to that station are out looking for him.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call CID at 462-3913.