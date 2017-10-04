Police say they have been searching for missing mechanic

The police said they have spent a week looking for missing mechanic Kenneth Dyer of Cassada Gardens #2, who was last seen over two weeks ago.

Relatives contacted OBSERVER media to appeal for the public’s help to track the whereabouts of the 73-year-old mechanic, who was last seen by his sister on September 15.

Inspector Frankie Thomas, public relations officer for the police, said the family reported Dyer missing on September 26 and, based upon the description provided, they have followed up on several leads that have not been successful.

“Our search has taken us to Cashew Hill, Potters, Pigotts and in other neighbourhoods, and to date, we have been empty handed. We have even checked the Fiennes Institute and Mount St. John’s Medical Centre just in the event he fell sick and was taken there. The police have been chasing leads, but up to now a picture has not been provided by the family,” Thomas said yesterday.

On yesterday’s frontpage of The Daily OBSERVER, the mechanic was pictured, and lawmen said they are now relying on that photo to continue the search.

Dyer was last seen by his younger sister, who went to his home to get some ice. Another neighbour told police that he also saw Dyer on that same day.

No details on what the missing man was wearing at the time of his disappearance are available.

George Dyer said that he went to check on his older brother two Mondays ago, and since it is out of character for him to wander off for so long without contacting his family or returning home, he is appealing to the public for help in tracking him down.

Kenneth is described as dark in complexion, of slim build, and approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

He was sporting a short haircut and has a scar on his lower jaw that is visible when his beard is cut.

A report was made to the police, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 462-3913/4. (Tameika Malone)