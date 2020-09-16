Police say progress being made in Nigel Christian murder probe

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

Despite criticism from some that authorities are taking too long to track down Customs inspector Nigel Christian’s killers, lawmen told Observer on Tuesday that they have made significant progress with the investigation.

Christian was abducted from his McKinnons home by four men on July 10. His body was found later that night riddled with bullets.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said that despite public anxiety, police have been working feverishly on the high-profile case.

“The case was the focus of the leadership meeting I had yesterday and I am satisfied all leaders in the force are taking the case seriously and assisting with the investigations,” he said.

Rodney reiterated the need for residents to assist police with pertinent information.

Members of the public have expressed concern on many occasions that they cannot trust the police for protection if they divulge information, especially relating to such a heinous incident.

But Rodney rebuffed that, saying, “there are just too many excuses and no one can justify their criticisms of the investigators”.

Also, in a statement on Tuesday, police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said lawmen are at the stage of perusing several useful leads, while at the same time looking at multiple persons of interest.

The police also said that they require more time and resources if all lines of inquiry are to be fully exhausted.