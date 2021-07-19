26.9 C
The Big Stories

Police satisfied with weekend stop-and-search

Police PRO Inspector Frankie Thomas (file photo)

As the police force continues to ramp up security measures and their presence around the country, a total of one hundred and fifty-two vehicles were stopped and searched during an operation in the Gray’s Farm area on Friday.

The stop-and-search covered three strategic checkpoints, with lawmen out in their numbers.

Police Public Relations Officer, Frankie Thomas, revealed that out of the stop-and-search which lasted over an hour, a total of thirty-six traffic tickets were issued for various traffic violations.

 Ten unlicensed vehicles were impounded at the government’s motor pool, and a total of sixteen vehicles were stripped of illegal window tints.

Tickets were also issued to 10 people for failing to wear face masks in a public place, and one person was arrested for battery on the police.

