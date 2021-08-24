Police reveal names of two killed in overnight shooting

The police say they are continuing their probe into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Grays Farm last night that resulted in the death of two men.

According to the police, at 10.15 pm on Monday night, they received a report of an unknown assailant who had opened fire on 32 year-old Alexis Mussington of Cooks New Extension.

Mussington, who was at Bridge Road, Grays Farm at the time of the incident, was left with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The home of 45yr-old Radradatt Ramlakhand who was shot while sleeping (photo by Theresa Goodwin)

Forty-five year old Radradatt Ramlakhan, who lives in the area was also shot multiple times in his upper body from what is believed to be stray bullets that penetrated the wooden home he occupied with his wife.

Both men were taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the Emergency

Medical Services. They were pronounced dead by a medical doctor at 10:48

pm and 11:15 pm respectively.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious

activities within the area before or after the incident to contact the Grays Farm

Police Station at 462-0481 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.

There is reward of $25,000 that is still being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those involved in these heinous crimes.