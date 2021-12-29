Police reveal name of latest homicide victim

PRESS RELEASE – A 31-year-old Willikies man is assisting the police with their investigations into the alleged murder of 39-year-old Jace Merrick, also of Willikies.

Both villagers were allegedly involved in an altercation which ended up in a struggle.

It was reported that the alleged suspect armed himself with a sharp object, which he used to inflict a single stab wound to the upper back of Merrick.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead around 9:30 pm.

This latest incident brought the twin island’s homicide death toll up to 15.

That is 66.7 percent more murders than in 2020 where there were only 9 homicides.