Police retain Parish League’s Dave Joseph title

Police successfully retained their ACB Caribbean Parish League Dave Joseph Limited Overs title following a convincing seven-wicket triumph over rivals Freetown in the final contested on Saturday in Urlings.

Batting first, Freetown were bowled out for 177 in 29 overs with Dillon Wills making 58 and Kief Baltimore making 50. Malique Gerald was the pick of the bowlers for the lawmen with three for 46 while there were two wickets each for Damon Valentine and James Cornelius.

In reply, Police reached their target at 181 for three in 31.5 overs. Gerald led the charge with a century, scoring 100 not out. Jarell Phillip bagged two wickets for 11 runs bowling for Freetown.