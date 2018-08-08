Police report incident-free carnival

New Story

Up until 8 o’clock last night, police were reporting a ‘relatively quiet’ carnival season, while at the same time expressing sincere gratitude to the public and other agencies that assisted in ensuring that law and order were maintained.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney, told our newsroom that based on checks that were made with various officers on duty, all was well for that time period.

“We appealed for persons to be more responsible and I think they responded to the call from the police, and the men and women came out to work, they were motivated,” said Rodney.

“It was a combination of factors, the police, the public, the vendors, the organisers, the service providers and everyone played their part,” the acting commissioner concluded.

Antigua’s carnival, dubbed ‘the Caribbean’s greatest summer festival,’ ran from July 27 – August 7 with a host of events.

The curtains came down with the Last Lap celebrations last night after a number of announcements were made to include Road March 2018 which went to Gallop – Red Hot Nation which was played 19 times; Band Of The Year which was won by Insane Carnival – The Revolution; and the winner of T-Shirt Mas – Insane Carnival.