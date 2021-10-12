Police record some success in investigating Donkey Sanctuary theft

By Theresa Goodwin

The police have been successful in retrieving a Kia truck that was reportedly stolen from the Antigua Donkey Sanctuary some time over the weekend.

The truck had been used to transport grass at the facility that is managed by the Antigua and Barbuda Humane Society. A number of brush cutters used to cut the grass and other items taken from an administration building were also reported stolen.

Yesterday the Executive Director of the Humane Society, Karen Corbin, told our newsroom that police had recovered the stolen vehicle and it had been taken the Police Headquarters on American Road.

She also added that a volunteer who learned about the incident had also donated the amount needed to purchase at least one brush cutter for the sanctuary which rescues, houses and cares for abused and injured donkeys, as well as those causing damage to farmers’ crops.

The perpetrators had reportedly ripped off an electronic gate to gain access to the facility some time over the weekend.

A building on the property had also been ransacked and, based on photos posted online, the thieves had gained entry to that building after they had damaged the bottom portion of a metal grill.

The public was made aware of the incident through a post which was shared on the Donkey Sanctuary and Humane Society’s social media pages.

Meanwhile, over US $1,000 were had been raised on the GoFundMe platform that was launched on Monday to assist in repairing the damage and replacing the stolen items.