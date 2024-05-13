Police raids net drugs, guns, and missing teen girl

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, May 11, the police executed several search warrants in the Grays Farm, Five Islands, and Nut Grove areas and seized large portions of controlled drugs, firearms, ammunition, and suspected stolen items.

During the search of a property at Five Islands, the police confiscated a portion of cannabis and several cases of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

A 14-year-old girl, who went missing for more than a week was also found on the said property. A 24-year-old man was taken into custody and is assisting the police with their investigations.

Also, the police found one 9mm Glock pistol and seven rounds of matching ammunition during their search of a property at Federation Road, Grays Farm. A male suspect was taken into custody as a result.

Meanwhile, the police seized a sheet of plywood, a digital camera, tent, bicycle, camouflage clothings, and controlled substances found at two separate properties, also in Grays Farm.

Several persons were arrested and taken into custody. Investigations are still ongoing in those matters.