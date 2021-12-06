Police promise heightened security for the Christmas season

(PRESS RELEASE) The concern for safety and security remains high on the agenda of the police administration; and as such, the general public can look forward to seeing the implementation of several crime-fighting measures; including a heightened number of police officers on the streets, going into the Christmas season. Some of these measures will include intense foot and mobile patrols, as well as regular ‘Stop and Search’ exercises and traffic checks in targeted areas.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the public to be more vigilant and pay closer attention to their personal safety, as well as the security of their properties.

Members of the public are advised against carrying around and exposing excess cash in public places. Residents should also be on the alert for counterfeit currencies and report any suspicious activity to the police without delay.

Be extremely cautious when using Automated Teller Machines, and avoid disclosing your PIN. If while in the process of using an ATM you observed that it was tampered with, discontinue the process and report the matter to the management of the financial institution.

Homeowners are urged to properly lock and secure their homes; especially if they are likely to be away for an extended period. Business owners are equally encouraged to install proper working security systems on their businesses and report any suspicious person to the police.

Owners of vehicles are asked to desist from leaving items of value in plain sight inside their vehicles. The practice has not only caused damage to vehicles but in some cases resulted in thefts.

Street Vendors within the city and elsewhere are asked to take extra precautionary measures to ensure that their surroundings are safe when conducting business. Residents are further reminded that it is a criminal offence to purchase stolen items; hence, it is important that one pay attention to who they are conducting business with.

The police administration pledges its continued commitment to work together with the general public and is looking forward to the cooperation and support of every citizen.