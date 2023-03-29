Police probing teen’s disappearance say they’re questioning persons

- Advertisement -

An undisclosed number of persons have been questioned by the police as lawmen continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 18-year-old Kevin Millet Jr of Greenbay.

The teenager has been missing for more than a week, having been last seen on March 17 – the same day a car he was allegedly renting was found burnt in the vicinity of the Potworks Dam.

He was last seen wearing long black pants, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and blue and white sneakers.

His mysterious disappearance has left his family, especially his mother Chennezza Toulon, in a state of sadness and anxiety. She has been pleading with members of the public to assist in any way to locate her son.

Speaking to Observer previously, Toulon revealed she has urged the police to question some of her son’s friends or acquaintances, who she believes may have information relating to his disappearance.

It appears the police have duly obliged, according to the latest word from spokesperson, Inspector Frankie Thomas.

“We have so far conducted a number of interviews…[with] people who we believe may be in a position to assist us further in our investigation.

“We will continue along that line with the help of the general public, so that at the end of the day, at least we can bring some level of closure to this particular matter,” he told Observer.

The police are also echoing the call from the young man’s mother for the public to support the efforts to locate him.

“We continue to appeal to the general public for assistance. We ask for any information that can lead us to [Millet Jr’s] whereabouts – if anyone may have seen or heard anything that they believe can be of interest or assistance to us in our investigation, we welcome that,” Thomas added.

Toulon has told Observer that her son left their home in the early hours of March 17 after receiving a phone call from an unknown individual, and the sneakers he was wearing on his departure were later found outside of the house.

She has described her son, who attended the Princess Margaret School, as “quiet and humble,” and maintains that his disappearance has something to do with him ‘following bad company’. Nevertheless, she remains hopeful that he will be found safe and sound.

“We can understand and appreciate the concerns of the mother [and] the family, who at this point in time are still clinging to some degree of hope. We continue to do everything within our power to follow the information that comes to hand.

“The police continue to conduct searches and we have channelled quite a bit of our resources into the search for young Kevin Millet.

“Hopefully, at the end of the day, we can bring some level of closure…it’s a concern for the police administration [to see] again, a young man disappearing just like that,” Thomas stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913.