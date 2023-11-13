Police probing death of two men

- Advertisement -

The police are currently conducting investigations into two separate reports of sudden deaths on Monday 13th November.

In the first incident, the body of a 35-year-old man from Point was found dead at Point Wharf. The police received the report sometime after around 9 a.m. and found his body in the waters at Point Wharf. Members from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard arrived at the scene and assisted in pulling the body from the water.

He was pronounced dead at 10:20 am.

In a separate incident, the body of a 54-year-old man was found dead inside his home at Bay Street, Villa. The police arrived at the scene around 9:30 am and found the deceased lying motionless on his bed.

He was pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m. Foul play is not suspected in both incidents; however, further investigations are ongoing.