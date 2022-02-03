23 C
Police probing case of ‘shoplifting’ cop

Lawmen say they are fully aware of an incident concerning a female officer who was reportedly caught on camera shoplifting at the Perry Bay Supermarket.

Police spokesman Acting Assistant Superintendent Frankie Thomas told Observer that the force is aware of the incident and investigations are underway.

Reports emerged yesterday that the long-standing officer would not face criminal charges – a claim Observer could not confirm.

A video being circulated on social media appears to show the officer placing some items on the counter and others straight into her shopping bag without paying for them.

