Police probe suspected suicide in Parham

- Advertisement -

POLICE STATEMENT – The police are continuing investigations into a suspected suicide that took place at Parham late Friday afternoon.

The body of 45 year old Alston Furlong of Parham was found by a relative suspended from the roof of his bedroom by an electrical cord around 6:30 pm.

Several attempts were made to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

The deceased was last seen alive about an hour and a half earlier in Parham.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead approximately 8:10 pm.