Police Probe Suspected Drowning of Steadroy Richards

(POLICE STATEMENT) The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected drowning at Sea Forth Beach.

It was reported that sometime around 12:30 pm on Saturday, 47 year old Steadroy Richards of Golden Grove was among friends swimming at the beach, when began complaining of cramps and difficulty breathing.

He was assisted ashore and the EMS was summoned to the area. He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center where was pronounced dead approximately 1:25 pm.

Further investgations are ongoing into the matter.