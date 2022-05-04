Police probe stabbing incident

- Advertisement -

Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old fisherman of Golden Grove is nursing a chest wound, following an alleged altercation at the West Bus Station on Tuesday evening.

The video of the incident, which was circulating on social media, shows the ghastly sight of a reported fishing spear in the chest of a man near the public market.

STRATCOM said that the man who owns and operates a boat in the area, was reportedly injured with a sharp object by another man, who also works on the said fishing vessel.

Following the altercation, he was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre by the EMS, where he was treated.

A physician reported that his wound is not life-threatening, according to the police.

A male suspect from Bendals is being sought by the authorities in connection with the ongoing investigation.