Police probe probably suicide case

September 25, 2018 Further Afield No comments

Source: http://www.wkrg.com

Police Tuesday said they believed that a man at the center of a sex video aired on social media, may have committed suicide after his body was found on the seawalls.

The 280-mile seawall runs along much of Guyana’s coastline, and all of the coastline in the capital city of Georgetown.

The police public relations office confirmed that the body of 42-year-old Sherwin Apple aka “Yellow” had been discovered and had been taken to a funeral home.

Media reports said that over the past two days, a frenzy had been created on Facebook after the video surfaced showing a man and a woman engaged in a several sex acts.

But many believe that the woman was being raped with some calling for the authorities to investigate the matter with a view to laying rape charges.

The police said they are continuing their probe into the video, but had not yet decided on whether a crime had been committed.
