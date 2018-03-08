Police probe Matthews village killing

March 8, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Retired postmaster Maurison Thomas.

Retired postmaster Maurison Thomas was found dead in his home some time after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sources close to the probe said the police are treating the incident as a homicide, as it is believed the man, whose daughter said he was in his 60s, was attacked and killed.

According to police sources, one of the man’s daughters went to his home last night after he failed to answer repeated calls throughout the day.

She discovered him lying face down in a pool of blood, half dressed. Up to press time, the police had not provided any official information about the incident. It is yet to be determined exactly what type of injuries he sustained.

Witnesses on the scene said someone was seen running from the house, while one person reported hearing someone screaming “murder, murder.”

Dozens of people on the scene said they were scared to go to bed after the incident, as they lamented the fact that triple murder accused Delano Forbes was still on the run after escaping from the police during a scene revisit on February 12.

A reward of of $10,000 is still being offered by the police for any information that leads to his recapture.

The police said residents should call 462-3913/4 to report anything they know regarding the crimes and his whereabouts.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.