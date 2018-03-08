Police probe Matthews village killing

Retired postmaster Maurison Thomas was found dead in his home some time after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sources close to the probe said the police are treating the incident as a homicide, as it is believed the man, whose daughter said he was in his 60s, was attacked and killed.

According to police sources, one of the man’s daughters went to his home last night after he failed to answer repeated calls throughout the day.

She discovered him lying face down in a pool of blood, half dressed. Up to press time, the police had not provided any official information about the incident. It is yet to be determined exactly what type of injuries he sustained.

Witnesses on the scene said someone was seen running from the house, while one person reported hearing someone screaming “murder, murder.”

Dozens of people on the scene said they were scared to go to bed after the incident, as they lamented the fact that triple murder accused Delano Forbes was still on the run after escaping from the police during a scene revisit on February 12.

A reward of of $10,000 is still being offered by the police for any information that leads to his recapture.

The police said residents should call 462-3913/4 to report anything they know regarding the crimes and his whereabouts.