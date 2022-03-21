Police probe latest road fatality

The police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a lone motorcyclist on Sunday.

According to early reports, the victim – identified as Shane Wellcome – lost control of his motorcycle while traversing the Bethesda area, and hit a lamppost.

He suffered multiple injuries – including broken bones, according to those reports – and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident has taken Antigua and Barbuda’s road fatality count for the year so far, to four, and came on the heels of pleas from the police, for motorists to slow down when travelling on the nation’s roads.

According to the lawmen, the lifting of several Covid-effected restrictions has resulted in increased movement – especially at nighttime – and it is largely anticipated that many residents are eager to get out and be out, after being confined for much of the past two years.

The police recently received a batch of motorcycles to assist their daily operations, and they say patrols and interventions have already been stepped up as a result.