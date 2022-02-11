Police probe fatal shooting in Clare Hall

By Kadeem Joseph

Dark clouds and the setting sun served as the ominous backdrop as emotional family members, shocked residents and the police converged on the scene outside the Clare Hall Secondary School following the shooting death of Clare Hall resident Allan Dowdie.

Reports indicate that at about 4pm on Thursday afternoon, the father of three daughters was gunned down under the mint green shed located just meters from the main gate of the public school.

As investigations continue, the police public relations unit STRATCOM reported it is alleged Dowdie was standing under the shed, when a male suspect walked up to the area and shot him.

No students or passersby were injured during the incident based on reports thus far.

A doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead at approximately 5:53pm.

Villagers gathered on the scene told Observer that the tragic incident occurred a few blocks away from the middle-aged man’s Clare Hall home, noting that he would often relax under the shed in the afternoon talking and joking with friends.

Dowdie’s nephew and best friend, who wished not to be named, said while his uncle was a “quiet person”, he also loved jokes.

“I mean at times he can be serious but he’s always joking,” he added. “He doesn’t really take things to heart… it’s like water off a duck’s back as they say; he is that kind of person.”

His nephew also described Dowdie as a family man, telling Observer that at this point he is worried about the impact the loss will have on the family, especially his mother, who is the sister of the deceased and suffers from “some health issues”.

“He was a good person. He would be there right under the shed every afternoon from about after 3pm,” one of Dowdie’s neigbours, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, explained. “We spoke about everything and he normally plays nice music… I can’t believe.”

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the public for assistance in the matter.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

While the hearse drove away with the man’s body shortly before 7 pm, with the rain clouds that had long hovered overhead finally breaking, drenching the scene and washing away some of the blood that had pooled, it was clear that the loss would not so easily be washed from the memories of family members who took their leave, still emotional from the news.