Police Probe Discovery of Skeletal Remains

Police are carrying out investigations into the discovery of skeletal remains that were found in the Cades Bay Area, late Sunday afternoon.

A tourist, who was staying at South Coast Ocean apartment in Cades Bay, went on a hike in the area and made the discovery. However, the matter was not reported to the police until late Monday evening.

Because of poor lighting conditions, among other challenges the police at Bolans and Johnson’s Point Police Stations were only able to get to the scene on Tuesday.

The Police Forensic team has since visited the scene and took possession of the skeletal remains. Further investigations are currently ongoing.