Police Probe Discovery of Skeletal Remains

Police are carrying out investigations into the discovery of skeletal remains that were found in the Cades Bay Area, late Sunday afternoon.
A tourist, who was staying at South Coast Ocean apartment in Cades Bay, went on a hike in the area and made the discovery. However, the matter was not reported to the police until late Monday evening.
Because of poor lighting conditions, among other challenges the police at Bolans and Johnson’s Point Police Stations were only able to get to the scene on Tuesday.
The Police Forensic team has since visited the scene and took possession of the skeletal remains. Further investigations are currently ongoing.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.