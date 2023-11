- Advertisement -

The police are on the scene of an incident at Potworks Dam, where the lifeless body of a 49-year- old female of All Saints was found inside a vehicle.

The police arrive on the scene shortly after 1 pm on Tuesday 7 November, and found her body slumped over inside the vehicle.

Relatives of the woman reported her missing sometime after 2 pm on Monday. She was was pronounced dead at 2:47 p.m.