Police probe death of 33-year-old man

The police were on the scene yesterday conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 33-year-old man from Bathlodge.

According to reports, the man was struck by a heavyduty machine at a quarry in Bendals. He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by Emergency Medical Service personnel where he was later pronounced dead.

Further details will be provided as the investigation unfolds, the police said in a release.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to heavy duty operators and contractors to be extra cautious when operating heavy duty equipment on job sites. Contractors should always ensure proper safety measures are carried out at all times.

The police administration extends condolences to the family of the deceased as they try to cope with this tragic loss