Police probe Christian Street shooting

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

A 19-year-old man is said to be in stable condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre following an alleged shooting yesterday, as Gray’s Farm police continue to investigate the incident which occurred around 10am on Christian Street.

Following up on information received, Observer went to the hospital and observed some of the victim’s loved ones in apparent shock as they awaited news from the medical team.

His mother, who had a one-year-old infant in her care, told Observer she had received a phone call from her sister instructing her to go to the hospital.

Another individual, who said he was unsure of the exact situation unfolding inside the Emergency Room, relayed that at the time the young man was receiving stitches to his neck.

A doctor later told police that the injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police spokesperson, Inspector Frankie Thomas, the male victim and two other people were sitting in an area on Christian Street when an unidentified shooter opened fire at them.

He sustained what was believed to be a bullet graze to his neck and leg.

The police did not confirm whether anyone else at the scene sustained injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Gray’s Farm police station at 462-0481 or Crimestoppers at 800-Tips.