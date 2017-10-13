Police probe body found in Point

New Story

The police say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose badly decomposed body has been found in the city.

They say they believe the body is that of a 37-year- old Fort Road resident.

According to the police that man in question is a known vagrant who suffered from mental illness.

The body was discovered in an unfinished building adjacent to the Spring Gardens Moravian Preschool yesterday.

A well-placed source says the body is now at the Straffie’s Funeral home. Investigations are continuing.