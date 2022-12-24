Police prepare for election day security

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Although election day for Antigua and Barbuda is more than three weeks away, police chiefs have urged officers to prepare for what will be a busy period for national security.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, speaking to the rank and file of the police at Thursday’s retirement ceremony for former Fire Chief, Elvis Weaver, reiterated the need for officers to stay focused.

“My fellow officers, you are called upon in the next few weeks to perform our largest security operation as we prepare to police a general election,” he said.

“I call upon all of us to respond with a commitment to perform our duties and demonstrate our respect to the democratic system,” he added.

Rodney called upon his team to “stay strong, healthy and provide a safe and secure law and order” for the next few weeks.

With Nomination Day being next Wednesday, the police will be under pressure to ensure the safety of all potential candidates and members of the public as the country prepares to formally learn the names of the candidates that will be seeking to represent them for the next five years.

Nomination Day will take place on December 28 from 8am until 6pm. Candidates will be asked to deposit $500 and present 10 persons to officially nominate them.

The following locations have been chosen for Nomination Day:

St John’s Rural North – Cedar Grove Primary School

St John’s Rural South – Golden Grove Primary School

St John’s Rural East – Clare Hall Secondary School

St John’s Rural West – Multipurpose Cultural Centre

St John’s City East – Princess Margaret Secondary School

St John’s City West – Villa Primary School

St John’s City South – Mary E Piggott Primary School

St George – Potters Primary School

St Peter – Parham Primary School

St Paul – Liberta Primary School

St Philip North – Glanvilles Secondary School

St Philip South – Freetown Primary School

St Mary’s North – Antigua State College

St Mary’s South – Bolans Primary School

All Saints East and St Luke – Irene B Williams Primary School

All Saints West – Sea View Farm Primary School

Barbuda – Holy Trinity Primary School