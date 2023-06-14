Police open defence of Dave Joseph Parish League title with huge win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Damon Valentine knocked an unbeaten half century while Malique Gerald picked up a five-for as Police kicked off their title defence of the Dave Joseph limited overs competition with a comprehensive 192 runs victory over Urlings in the Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB)-sponsored Parish League opener over the weekend.

Batting first at Urlings, Police posted 242 for six in 25 overs, with Valentine hitting a top score of 77 not out, while Gerald added 42. Lidge Brand and John James each claimed two wickets for the home team.

Urlings were then easily removed for just 50 runs in 13.3 overs with Gerald claiming five wickets for seven runs. Lashorn Barnarde picked up three wickets for eight runs also bowling for Police.

Meanwhile, Masters stunned Freetown to win by seven wickets.

Freetown were bowled out for 134 after opting to bat with their best effort coming from Jarel Phillip who made 27. Frankie Francis had three wickets for seven runs while Dean Williams bagged two for 23, both bowling for the victors.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Masters reached 138 for three in just 16.4 overs, with G Phillip hitting a top score of 49 not out and Ian Gore making 38 not out.

Freetown however rebounded on Sunday to beat Sea View Farm by 23 runs.

Batting first, Freetown posted 139 for six in 29 overs. Wayne Williams top scored with 30 not out, while Kief Baltimore added 25. Alfed Jarvis snatched two for 21 from six overs in a losing effort.

Farm were then bundled out for just 116 in 28.4 overs. Jarel Phillip claimed four for 16 in five overs bowling for Freetown while Jevonte Joseph bagged two for 20 in 3.4 overs.

There was victory for Urlings as well, when on Sunday, they beat Old Road by 32 runs.

Opting to bat first, Urlings posted 188 for five from 26 overs with Glenroy Weekes hitting a top score of 68. Old Road in reply, reached 156 for seven in 26 overs. Audie Browne top scored with 70 not out. There were three wickets each for Jamal Willock and Iverson Joseph.