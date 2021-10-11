Police officers say they are burnt out

The Police Welfare Association is expected to meet with its membership soon, after police officers complained about poor working conditions and Covid burnout.

Several members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda say there is no access to water and sanitization supplies while some officers say they have been working twelve hour shifts, seven days a week, without breaks or additional pay.

One officer who spoke to Observer on the condition of anonymity said that officers feel frustrated and have no time to tend to their children.

There is also the concern about how effectively crime can be managed as a result of the work-related stress.

When Observer media contacted the Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, he said that it is an internal matter.